HI (HI) Price Down 14.3% This Week

HI (HI) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 29th. One HI token can currently be bought for $0.0426 or 0.00000205 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, HI has traded down 14.3% against the dollar. HI has a total market cap of $117.86 million and approximately $728,580.00 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,781.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00007624 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003487 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005348 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 53.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00015502 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00053802 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00044795 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00022111 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004756 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.26 or 0.00256301 BTC.

HI Profile

HI (HI) is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,193,524,008 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,193,524,008 with 503,699,436 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.04110028 USD and is up 12.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $812,103.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

