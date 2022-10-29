hopTo (OTCMKTS:HPTO) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.47

hopTo Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPTO – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.47 and traded as low as $0.45. hopTo shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 133 shares trading hands.

hopTo Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average of $0.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.75.

hopTo Company Profile



hopTo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells application publishing software in the United States, Brazil, Japan, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's application publishing software includes application virtualization and cloud computing software for a range of computer operating systems, including Windows, UNIX, and various Linux-based variants.

