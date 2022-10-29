Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Short Interest Up 15.6% in October

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800,000 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the September 30th total of 9,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HRL shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Argus reduced their price target on Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Hormel Foods Stock Up 2.0 %

HRL traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.96. 1,597,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,678,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.41. The company has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.18. Hormel Foods has a one year low of $41.25 and a one year high of $55.11.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 13.92%. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.83%.

Insider Activity at Hormel Foods

In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hormel Foods

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 413.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 39.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

