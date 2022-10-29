Houlihan Lokey, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 (NYSE:HLI)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st.

Houlihan Lokey has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Houlihan Lokey has a dividend payout ratio of 41.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Houlihan Lokey to earn $5.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.0%.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HLI traded up $6.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.79. The stock had a trading volume of 602,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,213. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.81. Houlihan Lokey has a 1-year low of $74.18 and a 1-year high of $122.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.22. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The business had revenue of $418.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.08 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Houlihan Lokey

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter worth $269,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 10.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

About Houlihan Lokey

(Get Rating)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.