Huobi BTC (HBTC) Trading 8.6% Higher Over Last Week

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. Huobi BTC has a market capitalization of $814.34 million and approximately $138,247.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi BTC token can currently be purchased for about $20,896.95 or 1.00050997 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Huobi BTC has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Huobi BTC alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000295 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000367 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,655.62 or 0.31867710 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00012446 BTC.

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC’s genesis date was February 14th, 2020. Huobi BTC’s total supply is 38,969 tokens. The Reddit community for Huobi BTC is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance. Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @hbtc_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by Huobi Global and deployed on the Ethereum network, Huobi BTC (HBTC) token aims to promote the growth of the decentralized marketplace by injecting Bitcoin (BTC), the largest and most liquid asset, into the decentralized finance (DeFi) eco-system. HBTC maintains a strict, asset-backed 1:1 peg to BTC. Every 1HBTC issued will be fully backed by the same BTC asset quantity to ensure users can perform a 1:1 exchange between HBTC and BTC at any time.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi BTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi BTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.