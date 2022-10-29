IFG Advisory LLC Buys 2,094 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 149.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WHR. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 96.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Whirlpool to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.00.

WHR stock opened at $139.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.55. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $124.43 and a 12-month high of $245.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.28.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.76 by ($1.27). The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 19.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 112.72%.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

