IFG Advisory LLC Has $606,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 189,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after buying an additional 13,234 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 135,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $481,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $17.74 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $24.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.96.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

