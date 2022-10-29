IFG Advisory LLC Takes Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFUV. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUV opened at $33.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.93. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $35.43.

