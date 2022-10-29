Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Position Cut by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its stake in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 761,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,800 shares during the quarter. Ingles Markets makes up about 0.7% of Royce & Associates LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Royce & Associates LP owned about 4.01% of Ingles Markets worth $66,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Ingles Markets by 2.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Ingles Markets by 6.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ingles Markets by 0.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 81,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,283,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Ingles Markets by 16.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Ingles Markets by 9.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IMKTA stock traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.14. 72,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,070. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $67.76 and a fifty-two week high of $102.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ingles Markets ( NASDAQ:IMKTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 4.93%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ingles Markets in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

