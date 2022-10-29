Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Short Interest Up 39.7% in October

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, an increase of 39.7% from the September 30th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ISTR. StockNews.com raised shares of Investar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Investar to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Investar Price Performance

ISTR traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $20.84. 16,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,746. Investar has a 12 month low of $17.08 and a 12 month high of $23.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.47.

Investar Increases Dividend

Investar ( NASDAQ:ISTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Investar had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $26.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.56 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Investar will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This is an increase from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Investar’s payout ratio is presently 11.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Investar during the second quarter worth about $131,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investar in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Investar by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investar in the third quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Investar by 10.2% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 27,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

