Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.63-1.67 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70. Invitation Homes also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.63-$1.67 EPS.

Invitation Homes Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSE:INVH traded up $0.96 on Friday, hitting $32.01. 4,524,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,153,395. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Invitation Homes has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $45.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.75. The company has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 55.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.90.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $557.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.52 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 16.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.73%.

INVH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Invitation Homes from $40.50 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Invitation Homes from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on Invitation Homes from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Invitation Homes from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.86.

Institutional Trading of Invitation Homes

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 16.5% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 266,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 300,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 848.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

See Also

