JMP Securities Trims Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Target Price to $145.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JMP Securities from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GOOGL. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Alphabet from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $134.37.

GOOGL opened at $96.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $91.80 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.10 and its 200 day moving average is $111.11.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $96,837.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $96,837.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,865.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,056 shares of company stock valued at $18,002,360 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 3,275.0% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

