John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.35 to $1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.69. John Bean Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.65-$4.80 EPS.

John Bean Technologies Stock Performance

John Bean Technologies stock traded up $3.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.56. 336,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,365. John Bean Technologies has a 12-month low of $81.59 and a 12-month high of $177.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.82.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $555.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. John Bean Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that John Bean Technologies will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.26%.

Several brokerages recently commented on JBT. William Blair cut shares of John Bean Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Insider Activity at John Bean Technologies

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $29,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,749 shares in the company, valued at $4,551,015.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 900 shares of company stock worth $91,827. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 19.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 6.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 18.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

