Kimco Realty Corp (KIM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on December 23rd

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Kimco Realty has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Kimco Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 127.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Kimco Realty to earn $1.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.0%.

Kimco Realty stock opened at $21.11 on Friday. Kimco Realty has a 12-month low of $17.71 and a 12-month high of $26.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.54.

Several research firms have issued reports on KIM. TheStreet cut shares of Kimco Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

In other Kimco Realty news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $301,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,338,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,891,588.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 56.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 25,960.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 10.0% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 8,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. 94.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

