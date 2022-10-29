KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.30-$7.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.65 billion-$2.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.59 billion. KLA also updated its Q2 guidance to $6.30-7.70 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $12.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $321.50. 2,880,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,107,679. KLA has a 52 week low of $250.20 and a 52 week high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $320.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $334.22.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 110.24% and a net margin of 33.28%. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that KLA will post 22.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.49%.

KLAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KLA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on KLA from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on KLA from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $382.58.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $2,786,971.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,073,981.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $2,786,971.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,073,981.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total value of $134,682.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,406,163.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,734 shares of company stock valued at $6,421,430. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in KLA by 376.7% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in KLA by 14.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in KLA by 1.8% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the second quarter worth $450,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in KLA by 7.1% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

