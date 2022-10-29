Kokoswap Price Tops $0.74 (KOKO)

Kokoswap (KOKO) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. Over the last week, Kokoswap has traded up 0% against the dollar. Kokoswap has a market capitalization of $190.06 million and $22,876.00 worth of Kokoswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kokoswap token can currently be bought for $0.74 or 0.00003545 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kokoswap Profile

Kokoswap was first traded on May 2nd, 2021. Kokoswap’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,812,500 tokens. Kokoswap’s official Twitter account is @kokoswap?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kokoswap’s official message board is kokoswap.medium.com. The official website for Kokoswap is kokoswap.org.

Kokoswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KokoSwap is a platform designed to combines exciting and upcoming features of NFT trades and gaming with financial features of an exchange and staking. KokoSwap is a one-stop place for users to trade, invest, earn and play. Key features of the platform are NFTs, exchange, staking, fantasy & arcade gaming.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kokoswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kokoswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kokoswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

