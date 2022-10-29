KonPay (KON) Trading 17.2% Lower This Week

KonPay (KON) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 29th. One KonPay token can now be bought for approximately $0.0253 or 0.00000122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KonPay has a market cap of $105.92 million and approximately $154,296.00 worth of KonPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KonPay has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KonPay Token Profile

KonPay’s genesis date was June 9th, 2022. KonPay’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. The official website for KonPay is konpay.io. KonPay’s official Twitter account is @konpay_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KonPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of KONPAY is to build a new payment service system that can improve the problems of high fees and long settlement cycles, which were structurally inevitable in the existing payment system. It will provide a new solution for fees and settlement cycles by utilizing blockchain smart contracts and crypto-economy to replace various intermediaries in the existing payment system.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KonPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KonPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KonPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

