Laqira Protocol (LQR) Trading Up 23.3% Over Last 7 Days

Laqira Protocol (LQR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. Laqira Protocol has a total market capitalization of $96.44 million and approximately $235,307.00 worth of Laqira Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Laqira Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0321 or 0.00000155 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Laqira Protocol has traded up 23.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Laqira Protocol Token Profile

Laqira Protocol’s launch date was November 11th, 2021. Laqira Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Laqira Protocol’s official Twitter account is @laqiraprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Laqira Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/laqiraprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Laqira Protocol’s official website is laqira.io.

Buying and Selling Laqira Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Laqira Protocol is a metaverse platform aiming to create an entrance gateway to the blockchain world for people on earth, entering which, they can benefit from today’s novel technologies and services in various fields.”

