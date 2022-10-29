LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Barrington Research

Barrington Research lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

NASDAQ LMAT traded down $9.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.94. 472,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,788. The firm has a market cap of $920.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.64. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12-month low of $38.32 and a 12-month high of $56.38.

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $42.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.26 million. Research analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 6,890 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $362,896.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,480,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,669,424.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 6,890 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $362,896.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,480,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,669,424.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 17,702 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $989,364.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,507,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,142,833.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,633 shares of company stock worth $3,534,996 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 555.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2,150.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,678 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

