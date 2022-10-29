Lisk (LSK) Price Tops $0.98

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 29th. One Lisk coin can now be bought for $0.98 or 0.00004704 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lisk has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. Lisk has a market cap of $114.42 million and $2.35 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00011714 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00018851 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00006909 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005468 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002227 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004371 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 116,943,374 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

