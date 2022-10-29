Louisiana-Pacific Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the building manufacturing company on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th.

Louisiana-Pacific has increased its dividend by an average of 9.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Louisiana-Pacific has a dividend payout ratio of 16.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Louisiana-Pacific to earn $5.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.0%.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of LPX stock traded up $1.25 on Friday, hitting $59.30. 710,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,934. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.62. Louisiana-Pacific has a one year low of $48.20 and a one year high of $79.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The building manufacturing company reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.19). Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 94.18% and a net margin of 30.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities cut their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Louisiana-Pacific to $70.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Louisiana-Pacific

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LPX. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,020 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,720 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 91.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of engineered wood building products for builders, remodelers, and homeowners. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim & Siding LP, SmartSide, and ExpertFinish.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.