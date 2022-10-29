Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC) Short Interest Up 87.2% in October

Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 87.2% from the September 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Maiden Holdings North America Price Performance

Shares of Maiden Holdings North America stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.10. The stock had a trading volume of 391 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,170. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.46. Maiden Holdings North America has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $24.47.

Maiden Holdings North America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.4844 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.33%.

