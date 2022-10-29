Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 992,300 shares, a growth of 84.0% from the September 30th total of 539,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9,923.0 days.

Mapletree Industrial Trust Price Performance

OTCMKTS MAPIF remained flat at $1.49 during trading hours on Friday. Mapletree Industrial Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $2.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.88.

About Mapletree Industrial Trust

Mapletree Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) listed on the Main Board of Singapore Exchange. Its principal investment strategy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate used primarily for industrial purposes in Singapore and income-producing real estate used primarily as data centres worldwide beyond Singapore, as well as real estate-related assets.

