MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Given Outperform Rating at William Blair

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.20.

MediaAlpha Price Performance

MediaAlpha stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.00. The company had a trading volume of 212,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,092. MediaAlpha has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $18.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.54. The firm has a market cap of $672.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.64 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Trading of MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha ( NYSE:MAX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $103.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.99 million. As a group, research analysts expect that MediaAlpha will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 275.0% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,640,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,130 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 30.7% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 553,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,167,000 after acquiring an additional 130,167 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 17.6% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 455,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,544,000 after acquiring an additional 68,266 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 22.1% during the second quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 427,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after acquiring an additional 77,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 415,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

