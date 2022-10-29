Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th.

Mercer International has decreased its dividend by an average of 19.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Mercer International has a payout ratio of 11.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Mercer International to earn $3.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.6%.

MERC stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.90. The stock had a trading volume of 729,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,122. Mercer International has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.72. The company has a market capitalization of $919.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.49.

Mercer International ( NASDAQ:MERC Get Rating ) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. Mercer International had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 42.77%. The business had revenue of $572.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mercer International will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Mercer International news, Director Keith Purchase sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $170,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,354.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rainer Rettig sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $196,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,991.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Keith Purchase sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $170,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,354.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Mercer International during the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mercer International from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Mercer International from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Mercer International from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Mercer International from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mercer International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

