Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MRK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $103.26.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:MRK opened at $100.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $255.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.50 and a 52 week high of $101.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.70.

Institutional Trading of Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.14. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Goodwin Daniel L purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

