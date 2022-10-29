Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.55-2.61 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.145-1.151 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion. Merit Medical Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.55-$2.61 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Merit Medical Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.71.

Merit Medical Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI traded up $3.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.61. 468,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,865. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.60, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Merit Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $50.46 and a twelve month high of $72.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.79.

Insider Activity at Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $294.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Neil Peterson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $232,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Merit Medical Systems news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 2,343 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $146,976.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,538.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Neil Peterson sold 4,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $232,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,436 shares of company stock valued at $1,627,142. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Merit Medical Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,398,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $558,652,000 after buying an additional 63,749 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,801,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $385,940,000 after purchasing an additional 64,089 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,925,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $104,480,000 after purchasing an additional 42,046 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 883,846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,966,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 725,079 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,232,000 after purchasing an additional 88,251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

Featured Stories

