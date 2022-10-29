Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) Short Interest Update

Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,500 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the September 30th total of 163,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 498,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard purchased 174,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.34 per share, with a total value of $59,280.36. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,824,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,280.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Metacrine
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARCH Venture Management LLC acquired a new stake in Metacrine in the first quarter valued at $1,793,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Metacrine by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 588,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 165,740 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Metacrine by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 263,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 24,964 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Metacrine during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Metacrine by 482.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 59,800 shares during the period. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Metacrine Stock Up 5.7 %
Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.25. As a group, research analysts forecast that Metacrine will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Metacrine Company Profile
Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET642, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Metacrine, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Metacrine (MTCR)
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Why is Amazon Stock Falling? Is the Sell-Off Overdone?
Receive News & Ratings for Metacrine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metacrine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.