Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) Short Interest Update

Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,500 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the September 30th total of 163,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 498,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

In related news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard purchased 174,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.34 per share, with a total value of $59,280.36. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,824,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,280.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARCH Venture Management LLC acquired a new stake in Metacrine in the first quarter valued at $1,793,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Metacrine by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 588,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 165,740 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Metacrine by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 263,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 24,964 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Metacrine during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Metacrine by 482.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 59,800 shares during the period. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCR traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.41. 222,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,024. The company has a current ratio of 22.29, a quick ratio of 22.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.47. Metacrine has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $1.73. The company has a market cap of $17.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of -0.89.

Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.25. As a group, research analysts forecast that Metacrine will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET642, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Metacrine, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

