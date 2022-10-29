Metahero (HERO) One Day Trading Volume Hits $855,261.00

Metahero (HERO) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One Metahero token can currently be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. Metahero has a total market cap of $21.32 million and approximately $855,261.00 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Metahero has traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero (HERO) is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

