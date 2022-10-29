Metal Reaches 1-Day Volume of $8.00 Million (MTL)

Metal (MTL) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. One Metal token can now be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00004910 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Metal has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. Metal has a total market capitalization of $68.22 million and $8.00 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Metal alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000296 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000367 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00011570 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,652.84 or 0.31902055 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Metal Token Profile

MTL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens. The Reddit community for Metal is https://reddit.com/r/metalpay. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com. Metal’s official message board is blog.metalpay.com. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metal Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface.Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need.The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.