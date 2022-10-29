MetisDAO Reaches Market Cap of $136.21 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $136.21 million and approximately $5.19 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for about $31.01 or 0.00149196 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded up 10% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,781.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00007624 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003487 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005348 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 53.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00015502 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00053802 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00044795 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00022111 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004756 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.26 or 0.00256301 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,393,228 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,393,227.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 29.09346743 USD and is up 1.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $3,416,166.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.