Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,419 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $41,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTD. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at $2,656,000. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.9% in the second quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 17.4% in the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.6% in the second quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 31,844 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,734,611,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,314.05, for a total transaction of $491,454.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30 shares in the company, valued at $39,421.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,365.00, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,412 shares in the company, valued at $8,752,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,314.05, for a total value of $491,454.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,421.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,440 shares of company stock worth $27,465,861 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on MTD shares. UBS Group started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,338.60.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,264.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,198.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,233.04. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,065.55 and a 52 week high of $1,714.75. The company has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.15.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.73 by $0.66. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 799.34% and a net margin of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $978.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.10 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.98 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.