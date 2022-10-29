MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Set to Reverse Split on Monday, October 31st (NYSEARCA:GDXU)

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU – Get Rating) shares are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Monday, October 31st. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, October 31st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, October 31st.

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN stock opened at $2.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day moving average is $6.27. MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $21.06.

