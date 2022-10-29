Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.19-$2.35 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.37-$8.53 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $203.50.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded up $2.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $156.61. 839,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935,717. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $141.13 and a 52-week high of $231.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.22. The firm has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.18). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 32.14%. The company had revenue of $495.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 92.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAA. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at $230,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 40.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

