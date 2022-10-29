Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.19-$2.35 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.37-$8.53 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MAA traded up $2.59 on Friday, hitting $156.61. The stock had a trading volume of 839,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,717. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $141.13 and a twelve month high of $231.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.22. The company has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.76.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $495.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.64 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 32.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 92.25%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $188.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $203.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAA. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth $532,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $508,000. Wexford Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $415,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

