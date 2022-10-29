Millennium Sapphire Trading Down 16.2% Over Last 7 Days (MSTO)

Millennium Sapphire (MSTO) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. One Millennium Sapphire token can currently be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00002296 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Millennium Sapphire has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar. Millennium Sapphire has a market capitalization of $120.60 million and $30,043.00 worth of Millennium Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Millennium Sapphire Token Profile

Millennium Sapphire’s launch date was December 4th, 2021. Millennium Sapphire’s total supply is 149,999,499 tokens. The official message board for Millennium Sapphire is mstokensto.medium.com. Millennium Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @millenniumsapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Millennium Sapphire’s official website is mstoken.art.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Millennium Sapphire® is a 12.3 kg natural sapphire that was carved as a tribute to humanity. Valued at US$150 million.The MS Token represents both fractionalized ownership in the Millennium Sapphire and future pro-rata share in the potential profits driven by NFTs. The NFT’s will be created in collaboration with studios and digital artists.”

