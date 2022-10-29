Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 19,608 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 435,827 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 19,608 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Twitter worth $16,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 204.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,340 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 14,331 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,195 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 62,077 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 9,205 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 10,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $556,424.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 343,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,515,998.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kayvon Beykpour sold 14,878 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total value of $611,337.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 396,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,285,651.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 10,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $556,424.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 343,788 shares in the company, valued at $17,515,998.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,799 shares of company stock worth $1,381,762. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twitter Trading Up 0.7 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of TWTR opened at $53.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.71. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.30 and a 52 week high of $55.64.

TWTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Twitter from $40.00 to $54.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Twitter from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Twitter from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Twitter from $54.20 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Twitter from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.39.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

