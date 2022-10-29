Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 10,985 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,985 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Ameriprise Financial worth $19,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.7% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at $508,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,484,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 51.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMP has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $320.44.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 4.0 %

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $312.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.99 and a 12 month high of $332.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.58. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 56.16% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 23.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total transaction of $277,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,665. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Stories

