Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,795 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Kroger worth $18,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 179.5% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kroger from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Kroger to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Kroger from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.63.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of KR opened at $46.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.37 and a 200-day moving average of $49.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $39.48 and a 52 week high of $62.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $34.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.61%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

