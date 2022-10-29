Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 293,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,992 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Iron Mountain worth $14,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,022,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,069,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,260,000 after purchasing an additional 526,994 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,210,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,950,000 after acquiring an additional 475,137 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,818,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,541,000 after acquiring an additional 449,724 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 522.8% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 518,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,729,000 after acquiring an additional 435,237 shares during the period. 76.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $50.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.73. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.81. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $41.67 and a 52 week high of $58.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 196.03%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IRM shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $485,515.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,659,030. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $60,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,775,978. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $485,515.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,659,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,684 shares of company stock valued at $967,361 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

