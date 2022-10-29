Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,691 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Trane Technologies worth $17,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TT. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 83.9% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on TT shares. Cowen raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Cowen raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.88.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TT opened at $160.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.13. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $120.64 and a twelve month high of $204.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.81%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

