Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $17.75- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $17.72. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Molina Healthcare also updated its FY22 guidance to at least $17.75 EPS.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of MOH stock traded up $2.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $354.50. The company had a trading volume of 578,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,789. Molina Healthcare has a one year low of $249.78 and a one year high of $374.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $316.65. The company has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 35.55%. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MOH shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $357.13.

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.81, for a total value of $10,464,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,001,313.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 90 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.01, for a total transaction of $29,970.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,022,429.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.81, for a total transaction of $10,464,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,157 shares in the company, valued at $89,001,313.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 252,456 shares of company stock valued at $85,368,311 over the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,372 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth $214,363,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 151.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 893,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,128,000 after buying an additional 538,493 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 25.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,633,000 after buying an additional 501,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 991,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,815,000 after buying an additional 276,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.