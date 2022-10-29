Monero Market Cap Hits $2.72 Billion (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion and approximately $66.99 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. One Monero coin can now be purchased for approximately $149.46 or 0.00719408 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,776.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 54.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000645 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00021630 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.62 or 0.00272511 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00123095 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.66 or 0.00571122 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004823 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.70 or 0.00234383 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.84 or 0.00263948 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,193,945 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.