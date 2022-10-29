Moonbeam Price Tops $0.49 on Exchanges (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $210.27 million and $9.98 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded up 6.5% against the dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00002358 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00088144 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00064845 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000535 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00014786 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00025721 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000297 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00007186 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,040,894,378 coins and its circulating supply is 429,162,093 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.