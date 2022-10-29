My DeFi Pet (DPET) 1-Day Volume Hits $786,876.00

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be purchased for $0.0765 or 0.00000368 BTC on major exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $786,876.00 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $306.49 or 0.01476010 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005491 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00019671 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00043390 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.99 or 0.01858864 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

My DeFi Pet (DPET) is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com.

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.