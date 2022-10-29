National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Price Target Cut to $44.00

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

NATI has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of National Instruments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of National Instruments from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Shares of NASDAQ NATI traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.72. 1,662,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,443. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.49. National Instruments has a twelve month low of $29.81 and a twelve month high of $45.98.

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. National Instruments had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $395.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Instruments will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.67%.

In related news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 900 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,065,676. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other National Instruments news, EVP Jason Elliot Green sold 5,000 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $192,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,353,779.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,278 shares in the company, valued at $12,065,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,900 shares of company stock worth $438,050 in the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NATI. Reinhart Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments during the first quarter worth about $16,330,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 65.2% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 57,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in National Instruments during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 15.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 42,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 5,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 1.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

