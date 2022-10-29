Nebulas Hits Market Cap of $2.03 Million (NAS)

Nebulas (NAS) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 29th. Nebulas has a market cap of $2.03 million and $250,582.00 worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nebulas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0321 or 0.00000155 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nebulas has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nebulas alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 41.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000295 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000366 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00011714 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,622.75 or 0.31799228 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000483 BTC.

About Nebulas

NAS uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 78,740,495 coins and its circulating supply is 63,228,693 coins. The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nebulas is https://reddit.com/r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io.

Nebulas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas is Autonomous Metanet with focus on on-chain data, interactions, and collaboration. A value-based blockchain operating system and search engine. It features Nebulas Rank, which measures value by considering liquidity and propagation of the address, Nebulas Force (NF), which supports upgrading core protocols and smart contracts on the chains, and Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), designed to build the blockchain ecosystem in a better way.NAS is the native (utility) coin of Nebulas, viable for payment of transaction fees and the computing service charge.Nebulas began its journey with the Vision of “Let everyone get values from decentralized collaboration fairly.” With the continued evolution of the “Autonomous Metanet”, Nebulas is building a new Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) for complex data networks that will fully embrace community, decentralization and autonomy on a contribution measured basis. The idea behind Proof of Devotion (PoD) Mechanism is to provide a measurable value of all users based on the size of their contribution to the ecosystem which includes pledging, consensus and governance mechanisms. There are two parts:1. Consensus Mechanism: decentralize Nebulas’ blockchain nodes;2. Governance Mechaanism: decentralize community governance via the formation of a representative system and government committees.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nebulas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nebulas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.