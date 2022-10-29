Necessity Retail REIT (NYSEARCA:RTL) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.76

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RTL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.76 and traded as high as $6.91. Necessity Retail REIT shares last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 561,884 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Necessity Retail REIT from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.
Necessity Retail REIT Stock Up 0.6 %
The stock has a market cap of $911.55 million, a PE ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.26.
Necessity Retail REIT Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Necessity Retail REIT in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Necessity Retail REIT in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Necessity Retail REIT in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Necessity Retail REIT in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Necessity Retail REIT in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 54.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Necessity Retail REIT Company Profile
The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S. Additional information about RTL can be found on its website at www.necessityretailreit.com.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Necessity Retail REIT (RTL)
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Why is Amazon Stock Falling? Is the Sell-Off Overdone?
Receive News & Ratings for Necessity Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Necessity Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.