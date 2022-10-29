NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Has $323,000 Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,972 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 21.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 279,811 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,118,000 after acquiring an additional 48,604 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.7% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.1% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.1% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,618 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 25.8% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,461,856.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,215. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,461,856.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,215. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $2,825,096.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,592,322.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 152,331 shares of company stock valued at $16,051,820. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $99.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.15. The company has a market capitalization of $174.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.72.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 17.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.