Neutrino USD (USDN) One Day Volume Tops $184,266.00

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 29th. During the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Neutrino USD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.97 or 0.00004667 BTC on major exchanges. Neutrino USD has a market cap of $660.31 million and approximately $184,266.00 worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002952 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 41.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000295 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000366 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000288 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,622.75 or 0.31799228 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000483 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00012420 BTC.
About Neutrino USD
Neutrino USD was first traded on November 25th, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 680,266,899 tokens and its circulating supply is 680,266,294 tokens. Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/neutrinoteam. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Neutrino USD is neutrino.at.
Buying and Selling Neutrino USD
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Neutrino USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.